Priyanka Chopra shares bikini photo: Priyanka Chopra posts in bikini and spends holiday with her mother in a swimsuit on Valencia Island

Priyanka Chopra arrived in Spain for a holiday, from where she shared many beautiful pictures. Priyanka has shared some photos of her swimsuit and bikini on the yacht. In these pictures, his mother Madhu Chopra and some friends from his upcoming show Citadel are also seen with him.

Priyanka has shared many photos of this beautiful sea trip. The caption with these pictures reads, ‘A perfect holiday.’ In the first picture from this album, Priyanka is seen in a yellow swimsuit.





The second picture shows her posing in the sea from a boat. In the second picture, Priyanka is holding her mother’s hand.

On this trip, Priyanka has also arrived with her pet Diana, who is seen kissing. In some pictures, Priyanka is seen in a red bikini. Osy Ikhail and costume designer Sarah Sensoy are seen in some pictures.

Commenting on this post by Priyanka Chopra, her husband Nick Jonas wrote – Amazing girl. Many of Priyanka’s friends in Hollywood have reacted to these pictures. These pictures have received 19 lakh likes so far after posting.

Matrix 4: Priyanka’s special look will be seen in the resurrection and romantic comedy text for you. She is all set to make a comeback in Bollywood with ‘Ji Le Zara’ starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.