Priyanka Chopra shares cozy photos with husband Nick Jonas looks as if about to kiss | Priyanka Chopra shared a cozy photo with husband Nick Jonas, came very close romantic

Priyanka Chopra shares cozy photos with husband Nick Jonas

New Delhi: Global star Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas have celebrated three years of being together on their respective social media accounts. The two shared beautiful throwback pictures clicked during their date nights in July 2018. Both are looking amazing in the pictures. Along with this, both are also seen being cozy. Seeing the photo, the love of both is clearly visible. Just a few hours ago, Priyanka Chopra shared this picture.

Priyanka did a cute post for Nick

Sharing the picture, Priyanka Chopra wrote in the caption of the Instagram post, ‘My everything, it has been 3 years today. At the same time, it seems as if it was only a matter of yesterday, while it also seems as if the era has passed. I love you.’ Priyanka shared a picture holding Nick Jonas’s hand, in which both are seen very close. The faces of both are touching each other in front of you. In the picture, Priyanka is also flaunting her ring.

Nick celebrated 3 years together

At the same time, Nick Jonas has also posted a picture. He wrote, ‘We have been together for three years today.’ On this, Priyanka Chopra wrote in the comment, ‘Thank you for asking, dear.’ In this picture, both are seen sitting opposite each other and enjoying food. Water flowing behind both of them is visible.

Priyanka celebrated 39th birthday

Priyanka Chopra celebrated her 39th birthday on Sunday itself. He has also shared his pictures. Priyanka is seen in those pictures doing a pool party. Priyanka has celebrated her birthday in a very spectacular way. In the pictures you can see Priyanka is seen having fun at the poolside with her husband Nick Jonas. Along with posting these pictures, he has thanked the fans and his loved ones for the birthday wishes on social media. Along with this, he has also thanked Nick Jonas for making his day special.

