Priyanka Chopra shares her daughter’s first photo with husband Nick Jonas. Priyanka Chopra shares her daughter’s first photo with husband Nick Jonas

After spending more than 100 days in the NICU, our little angel is back home. Describing the importance of her family, Priyanka has written that the success of every family is different. It requires faith.

The past few months have been tough for us. Looking back, it is clear how precious and perfect every moment is. We are very happy. Our little angel has come home. We would like to thank the doctors, nurses and specialists.

He has supported every step without any selfishness. The next chapter of our life is starting. Mom- Daddy loves you very much. Let us tell you that Priyanka Chopra named her daughter Malti Mary Chopra.

Malti was born on January 15 in San Diego, California. Priyanka has also named her daughter as Malti because it means fragrant flower and means moonlight. The baby was also a bit weak due to premature delivery.