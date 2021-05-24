Priyanka Chopra Shares Husband Appreciation Post As She Reunites With Nick Jonas





Los Angeles: World icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to social media sharing an appreciation submit for her singer-husband Nick Jonas. She shared an cute image with hubby Nick on Instagram and talked about that she is so happy with him. Showering love, Priyanka wrote, ”Husband appreciation submit. Not even a cracked rib can cease this pressure of nature. So happy with you child. With every thing you do! Your work ethic, your pursuit of excellence! You encourage me on a regular basis! Crushed it right this moment! I really like you a lot!” Additionally Learn – Billboard Music Awards 2021 Full Winners Checklist: ‘The Weeknd’ Wins Massive Tonight, Takes House 10 Awards

The image Priyanka shared is from Billboard Music Awards which had been held on Monday. Within the image, Nick could be seen holding Priyanka in his arms behind the stage and kissing on her brow whereas Priyanka sits along with her eyes closed in an opulent sheer nude plunge costume with a excessive leg slit by Dolce & Gabbana. Additionally Learn – Priyanka Chopra – Nick Jonas’ Luxurious Outfits at 2021 Billboard Music Awards Will Take Your Breath Away

Nick Jonas reacted to Priyanka’s submit and wrote, ”I really like you extra” together with a crimson coronary heart emoji. A number of of Priyanka and Nick’s followers took to the remark part showering love and dropping coronary heart emojis. One other video of the duo goes viral from behind the stage wherein they are often seen sharing a kiss.

Priyanka additionally shared a number of different photos with Nick from behind the stage. Have a look:

Priyanka was in any other case in London and returned to make an look on the Billboard Music Awards as a presenter for the primary time, whereas Nick hosted the mega occasion. Nick additionally carried out on the BBMA stage together with his brothers, Joe and Kevin Jonas, aka the Jonas Brothers, together with Marshmello.