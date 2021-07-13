priyanka chopra shares photos with her mother in law on her birthday

New Delhi. Apart from films, actress Priyanka Chopra remains in the discussion due to her personal life. She married Hollywood singer Nick Jonas in the year 2018. Both are called power. People like their pair very much. The romantic pictures of both of them keep going viral on social media. Apart from Nick, Priyanka also shares a very good bond with her father-in-law. She is deeply in love with her mother-in-law Denise Jonas. In such a situation, on the occasion of her birthday, Priyanka has wished.

Priyanka Chopra has posted two pictures from her Instagram account. In one, both are sitting in front of the table and posing. In the second photo, the naughty style of Priyanka’s mother-in-law is being seen. Both are seen in white color outfits. Priyanka is wearing a hat, while her mother-in-law is posing in a cool style with her tongue out.

With these two pictures, Priyanka writes in the caption, ‘Happy birthday, I am lucky to have you in my life. Sending lots of love and happiness on this day. I am loving and missing you very much. After this, Priyanka complains to him and says that we need to have more pictures together. So far more than 8 lakh likes have come on this post of Priyanka. At the same time, the fans are praising the mother-in-law’s bonding fiercely.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in the Netflix film ‘The White Tiger’. In this, she appeared with actor Rajkumar. Apart from this, these days she is also working on the web series of Russo Brothers. Let us tell you that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas met in the year Grand Fashion Event Met Gala 2017. After this, Nick proposed her on Priyanka’s birthday. Both of them got married in the year 2018 at Umaid Bhawan Palace. Since then both are enjoying their married life.