Priyanka Chopra sold 2 apartments in Mumbai for 7 crores

New Delhi. Bollywood’s beauty queen Priyanka Chopra may have been living in America since her marriage, but in India too she is still making her mark. In India too, the actress has property worth crores. But recently Priyanka has sold two properties in Mumbai. Along with this, Priyanka Chopra has leased the second floor office property in Oshiwara, Mumbai for Rs 2.11 lakh from the month of June. This office is of 2040 square feet. At the same time, Raj Classic property located in Versova Andheri has been sold for Rs 7 crore. According to the information, all these deals have been done by Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra.

These apartments of Priyanka were located in Raj Classic Versova, a posh area of ​​Mumbai. The deal for the sale of these properties was finalized on March 26, 2021. Even before this, Priyanka had sold some of her other properties last year.

Let us tell you that even after selling so many properties, he still has a bungalow in Juhu, Mumbai. Apart from where his engagement ceremony took place, he also has a house near Baga Beach in Goa. At the same time, Priyanka has an office in Vastu Precint located in Oshiwara near Mumbai. Which is currently given on rent to this office. Whose rent they get around 2 lakhs from June.

Let us tell you that after marriage, Priyanka Chopra has shifted to Los Angeles with Nick Jonas. At the same time, Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra and her brother live in India. Priyanka keeps coming to India to meet her mother.