Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra special Instagram post for ukraine russia war here read details. Priyanka Chopra’s special Instagram post on Russia-Ukraine war read full details here

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Priyanka Chopra special Instagram post for ukraine russia war here read details. Priyanka Chopra’s special Instagram post on Russia-Ukraine war read full details here
Written by admin
Priyanka Chopra special Instagram post for ukraine russia war here read details. Priyanka Chopra’s special Instagram post on Russia-Ukraine war read full details here

Priyanka Chopra special Instagram post for ukraine russia war here read details. Priyanka Chopra’s special Instagram post on Russia-Ukraine war read full details here

breadcrumb

News

oi-Prachi Dixit

,

Millions of people are expressing their pain on social media amid the Russia-Ukraine war. In such a situation, Priyanka Chopra has also expressed her pain after seeing the situation in Ukraine. Priyanka Chopra has also shared a video of her regarding this. Priyanka has expressed her concern over the situation in Russia-Ukraine.

The actress has shared a post for the pain of the people of Ukraine. Priyanka Chopra has also sought safety for all. Priyanka Chopra has shared a video. Where the atmosphere of chaos and pain is clearly visible. Ukraine’s stations have been converted into underground bunkers. It is seen that people are looking quite upset and compelled.

Priyanka Chopra

Expressing surprise over this whole incident, Priyanka Chopra has said that such horrific situations have arisen even in this modern era. Only the atmosphere of pain is completely visible in this video. Expressing her feelings for the people of Ukraine, the actress wrote that the situation seen in Ukraine is terrible.

Innocent people are living in fear for themselves and the lives of their loved ones. Trying to anticipate things that will happen in the future. Priyanka Chopra has further written that innocent people are living in this war zone. They are like you and me. Many people have expressed their reaction to this post of Priyanka. More than 30 million people have seen this Instagram post of Priyanka Chopra from Ukraine so far. Priyanka Chopra has also told how we can help Ukraine. Check out Priyanka Chopra’s post here. Let us tell you that during the Corona epidemic, Priyanka Chopra keeps posting continuously on social media for donations and other needs.

  • priyankachopradaughter 1645701648

    Priyanka Chopra shares family photo after becoming a mother, a glimpse of daughter’s toy

  • capture 1645254576

    On the wedding anniversary of parents, Priyanka Chopra remembers ‘Papa’, shared a lovely picture!

  • arjan2 1645094245

    Exclusive Interview: How will films be made if they do not earn at the box office – Arjan Bajwa

  • priyanka chopra pregnant 1642950046

    Priyanka Chopra’s daughter delivered 12 weeks ahead of time, Taslima asked how is the readymade baby feeling?

  • nickpriyanka 1637641071

    Before Priyanka Chopra, these Bollywood stars have also resorted to surrogacy – from Shahrukh Khan to Sunny Leone

  • priyanka chopra mother 1642791645

    Priyanka Chopra became a mother, shared the good news on Instagram, there were rumors of pregnancy for a long time

  • 1642418048

    Priyanka Chopra becomes the first Indian actress to be on more than 30 international magazine covers!

  • pc3 1642240148

    Priyanka Chopra’s killer photoshoot for the year 2022, transparent dress set on fire, 5 photos

  • 1640853042

    Priyanka Chopra has many great projects for fans, international powerhouse will explode soon!

  • priyankanick2 1639806223

    Priyanka Chopra was furious for speaking Nick Jonas’s wife, said – cannot take India out of me

  • priyankachopra 1639735153

    Priyanka Chopra was also seen in a desi style in The Matrix Resections, the look is going viral!

  • harnaazsandu 1639377311

    Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta congratulated Harnaaz Sandhu as soon as she became Miss Universe, these stars also said Congrats!

english summary

Priyanka Chopra special Instagram post for Ukraine Russia war here read all details

Story first published: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 10:54 [IST]

#Priyanka #Chopra #special #Instagram #post #ukraine #russia #war #read #details #Priyanka #Chopras #special #Instagram #post #RussiaUkraine #war #read #full #details

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  karan deol dharmendra sunny deol: Dharmendra gave special advice to grandson Karan Deol, find out what is this Guru Mantra? - Karan Deol takes career advice from grandfather Dharmendra

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment