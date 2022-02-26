Priyanka Chopra special Instagram post for ukraine russia war here read details. Priyanka Chopra’s special Instagram post on Russia-Ukraine war read full details here

Millions of people are expressing their pain on social media amid the Russia-Ukraine war. In such a situation, Priyanka Chopra has also expressed her pain after seeing the situation in Ukraine. Priyanka Chopra has also shared a video of her regarding this. Priyanka has expressed her concern over the situation in Russia-Ukraine.

The actress has shared a post for the pain of the people of Ukraine. Priyanka Chopra has also sought safety for all. Priyanka Chopra has shared a video. Where the atmosphere of chaos and pain is clearly visible. Ukraine’s stations have been converted into underground bunkers. It is seen that people are looking quite upset and compelled.

Expressing surprise over this whole incident, Priyanka Chopra has said that such horrific situations have arisen even in this modern era. Only the atmosphere of pain is completely visible in this video. Expressing her feelings for the people of Ukraine, the actress wrote that the situation seen in Ukraine is terrible.

Innocent people are living in fear for themselves and the lives of their loved ones. Trying to anticipate things that will happen in the future. Priyanka Chopra has further written that innocent people are living in this war zone. They are like you and me. Many people have expressed their reaction to this post of Priyanka. More than 30 million people have seen this Instagram post of Priyanka Chopra from Ukraine so far. Priyanka Chopra has also told how we can help Ukraine. Check out Priyanka Chopra’s post here. Let us tell you that during the Corona epidemic, Priyanka Chopra keeps posting continuously on social media for donations and other needs.

Saturday, February 26, 2022, 10:54 [IST]