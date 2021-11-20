Priyanka Chopra starrer ‘Matrix 4′ to release during Christmas 2021 | Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Christmas blast, Hollywood film ‘Matrix’ ready for worldwide release

News oi-Neeti Sudha

Promotion of global powerhouse Priyanka Chopra’s upcoming film ‘The Matrix Resurrection’ is in full swing in London. And fans are waiting with bated breath to see their favorite desi girl in action. Priyanka has also shared some behind-the-scenes pictures from the promotion on her Instagram.

After rocking the world with films like Baywatch and shows like Quantico, Priyanka Chopra will be making India proud once again with The Matrix Resurrection.

The source reveals, “Priyanka Chopra and The Matrix have made the perfect combination. Priyanka is a global icon with a huge and diverse fan base, while The Matrix franchise is a cult classic, having earned a loyal following over the years and across the globe. People are very fond of this famous science fiction franchise.

The world premiere of Priyanka Chopra’s The Matrix Resurrection will take place on 22 December 2021. This is no less than a Christmas gift for Priyanka fans. She will be seen sharing screen space with Original Matrix superstars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss.

On the film front, apart from Priyanka Chopra ‘Matrix’, the actress has also signed her next Hollywood web series. Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden are going to work for Amazon in a thriller web series called Citadel. Avengers Endgame fame Russo Brothers is making this series. Apart from this, he has wrapped up the shooting of ‘Text for You’ in which Sam Heughan will be seen with him.

english summary Priyanka Chopra and Keanu Reeves starrer ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ is all set to hit theaters on Christmas this year. It will clash with Ranveer Singh’s 83′.

Story first published: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 11:47 [IST]