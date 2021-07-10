Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra stuns in white dress as she visits her restaurant Sona

1 hour ago
New Delhi. Bollywood’s Desi Girl i.e. actress Priyanka Chopra has become an international star. Priyanka has established her identity abroad with her work. In such a situation, now Priyanka’s popularity has not been limited to India, but Priyanka has now become famous in many countries. Recently, the actress has opened her restaurant in New York. Which she runs together with her husband Nick Jonas. Recently, the actress went to her restaurant Sona. where he had a lot of fun.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka’s luxurious restaurant

Priyanka Chopra is seen giving a beautiful pose at the door of her restaurant. A slight glimpse of Sona restaurant is also being seen in the picture. Which looks very luxurious in appearance.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra in the mood for fun

Priyanka Chopra is looking very glamorous with a glass of juice in her hand. Priyanka looks very happy in this picture.

Priyanka Chopra

Beautiful picture of Priyanka Chopra with menu

Holding the menu in her hands, Priyanka posed in a beautiful way.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra outfit

Priyanka Chopra is looking very beautiful wearing a white slit dress.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra bold look

Priyanka Chopra is seen flaunting her back in a white dress, adding a glamorous temper.


