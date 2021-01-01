Priyanka Chopra Surprise for Nick Jonas: Nick Jonas Instagram Story: Nick Jonas shared a photo of a delicious cake on his Instagram account story.
Recently, some fan pages of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra shared a video on Instagram. In the video you can see the couple talking to each other. After this Priyanka Chopra kisses her husband Nick Jonas on her cheek with great love. The two are seen having a lot of fun.
On the work front, in addition to ‘Citadel’, Priyanka Chopra will also be seen in ‘Text for You’ and ‘Matrix 4’. Also, Priyanka Chopra will be seen in ‘Ji Le Zara’ with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. The film will be directed by Farhan Akhtar.
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra
#Priyanka #Chopra #Surprise #Nick #Jonas #Nick #Jonas #Instagram #Story #Nick #Jonas #shared #photo #delicious #cake #Instagram #account #story
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.