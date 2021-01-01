Priyanka Chopra Surprise for Nick Jonas: Nick Jonas Instagram Story: Nick Jonas shared a photo of a delicious cake on his Instagram account story.

While Priyanka Chopra is currently busy shooting for ‘Citadel’ in London, her husband Nick Jonas is all set to embark on his much awaited tour. He will be joined on the tour by brothers Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas. Ahead of Nick Jonas’ concert tour, his wife Priyanka Chopra has given him a surprise, which made his day dawn.

Nick Jonas shared a photo of the delicious cake on his Instagram account story. With this he wrote how much he misses his wife and says that I wish she was with him. Nick Jonas captioned the picture, ‘Thank you Priyanka Chopra, you are the best. I wish you were here. ‘



Nick Jonas’s Instagram Story

Recently, some fan pages of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra shared a video on Instagram. In the video you can see the couple talking to each other. After this Priyanka Chopra kisses her husband Nick Jonas on her cheek with great love. The two are seen having a lot of fun.

On the work front, in addition to ‘Citadel’, Priyanka Chopra will also be seen in ‘Text for You’ and ‘Matrix 4’. Also, Priyanka Chopra will be seen in ‘Ji Le Zara’ with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. The film will be directed by Farhan Akhtar.

