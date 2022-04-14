Priyanka Chopra talk about her new born daughter on her recent interview.Priyanka Chopra talks about her daughter in interview

News oi-prachi

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra recently talked about her daughter during an interview. Along with this, Priyanka also openly shared her opinion on the responsibility of becoming parents to her and husband Nick Jonas. In a conversation, Priyanka Chopra said that we are also new parents. I always think about it.

I believe that children come through you. Not from you I will never force my desires and fears on my child. Priyanka Chopra further said that children can make their own life by finding a way through you. I believe in all this because it has helped me too.

My parents did not judge me in many cases. Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra has said that she is waiting for her granddaughter to come to India. Let us tell you that Priyanka Chopra’s daughter is only 4 months old. The pair of Priyanka and Nick is one of the most talked about couples of Bollywood. The two got married according to Hindu and Christian rituals on December 2, 2018 at Umaid Bhawan, Udaipur.

Let us tell you that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced the birth of their child on 22 January. Priyanka became a mother with the help of surrogacy. After a long time this information has been leaked that Priyanka Chopra has given birth to a daughter. Priyanka had also shared a photo of her daughter’s nursery among many pictures on her Instagram a few days ago. In the photo you will see that the teddy bear is kept on one side.

english summary Priyanka Chopra talk about her newborn daughter on her recent interview, read in deails here

Story first published: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 18:26 [IST]