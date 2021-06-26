Priyanka Chopra tasted Indian foods from New York Restaurant

New Delhi | Bollywood and Hollywood actress Priyanka Chopra may have settled her home abroad after marriage, but she is still associated with Indian culture. Whether it is about Indian dress, or Hindu festival, or Indian food.

Recently Priyanka Chopra’s New York Restaurant has opened an Indian restaurant in New York with the intention of promoting Indian food abroad. In which you will find many types of Indian dishes to eat.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has recently returned to America from Britain. Coming here, Priyanka has shared a picture from her New York restaurant ‘Sona’ after eating food, in which she is seen eating Dosa and Bread Pakoda.

Priyanka Chopra opened this desi-style restaurant in the month of March this year. She has named this restaurant in New York as ‘SONA’. Priyanka says that even in New York, if any Indian feels a urge for spicy food, then she can come to this restaurant and enjoy its taste.

By the way, let us tell you that the menu of this restaurant of Priyanka Chopra includes Chatpata Aaloo Chat, Bread Pakoda, Upma, Dosa, Chicken Pakoda and even That includes Ghewar.