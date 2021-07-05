Priyanka Chopra To Shilpa Shetty Owned Restaurants And Pubs

New Delhi. There are many Bollywood stars who work in films as well as do side business. These stars have many expensive restaurants and pubs of their own. From which these stars earn big money. Today we are going to tell you about some such celebs of Bollywood. They have their own hotels and pubs.

Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty’s name comes at the top of this list. Suniel Shetty is the owner of a club and bar. The name of their bar is Miss Chef Dining. The specialty of Suniel Shetty’s bar is that people here enjoy water sports along with food.

sushmita sen

Beautiful actress Sushmita also has a side business. He has a restaurant named Bangaki Auntie’s Kitchen. Bengali food is available in this restaurant. The actress has made this restaurant for the Bengali food lovers of Mumbai.

Sohail Khan

Actor Sohail Khan bought his restaurant Royalty Club from actress Shilpa Shetty. It is spread over an area of ​​about 10,000 square feet. The name of this restaurant of Sohail is included in the top international night clubs of Mumbai.

Priyanka Chopra

International Priyanka Chopra’s name has also been included in this list. Priyanka has recently opened a restaurant in America in the name of Sona. In which she gives her guests the taste of Indian food.

Shilpa Shetty

Actress Shilpa Shetty opened her restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai a long time ago. The name of his restaurant is Club Royalty. Shilpa’s restaurant in Mumbai has a lot of name. Also, celebs often visit here.