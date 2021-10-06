Priyanka Chopra told Jonas that Nick Jonas asks her to worship him
The spiritual one
Speaking on the Victoria’s Secret Voice podcast, Priyanka said that she and Nick are of different religions but are spiritually one.
Grew differently
Priyanka said, ‘Spiritually Nick and I are on the same line when it comes to our feelings and our relationship with our religions. It is true that we have grown up in a different way.
We are all going in the same direction
According to Priyanka, ‘I believe that religion is a map that determines only one destination which is God. In that case, regardless of your religion, we are all moving in the same direction.
Worship a lot at home
Priyanka said, ‘I do a lot of pooja at home like a prayer ceremony. Nick usually tells me to worship when we do something big because I have always started such auspicious work in my life with prayer. ‘
Trying to make your family equal
Priyanka said, ‘I was raised this way and the same happened with Nick and we have tried to create something similar in our family.’ Let me tell you, Priyanka and Nick got married in December 2018. The couple married in two ways.
Priyanka will be seen in these projects
On the commercial front, Priyanka is currently shooting for Citadel in Spain. In addition, she will appear in several projects such as ‘The Matrix: Resurrection’ and ‘Text for You’. She is all set to make a comeback in Bollywood with ‘Ji Le Zara’. She will be seen with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.
