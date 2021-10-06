Priyanka Chopra told Jonas that Nick Jonas asks her to worship him

Grew differently Priyanka said, ‘Spiritually Nick and I are on the same line when it comes to our feelings and our relationship with our religions. It is true that we have grown up in a different way.

We are all going in the same direction According to Priyanka, ‘I believe that religion is a map that determines only one destination which is God. In that case, regardless of your religion, we are all moving in the same direction.

Worship a lot at home Priyanka said, ‘I do a lot of pooja at home like a prayer ceremony. Nick usually tells me to worship when we do something big because I have always started such auspicious work in my life with prayer. ‘

Trying to make your family equal Priyanka said, 'I was raised this way and the same happened with Nick and we have tried to create something similar in our family.' Let me tell you, Priyanka and Nick got married in December 2018. The couple married in two ways.

Priyanka will be seen in these projects On the commercial front, Priyanka is currently shooting for Citadel in Spain. In addition, she will appear in several projects such as ‘The Matrix: Resurrection’ and ‘Text for You’. She is all set to make a comeback in Bollywood with ‘Ji Le Zara’. She will be seen with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is known for her enthusiasm. In her new podcast, she explained how she and husband Nick Jonas incorporated their respective traditions into marriage. The actress said Nick tells her to worship before any big event happens. Let’s find out what else the actress said …