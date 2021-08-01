Priyanka Chopra troll for scattered hairs, the actress gave a heart-winning answer| Hollywood artist ridiculed Priyanka Chopra’s scattered hair, the actress stopped speaking

New Delhi: The spot response of actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has always been famous. She is currently shooting for her upcoming film ‘Citadel’ in London. Meanwhile, he has shared his great selfie on Instagram. In which a user wanted to make fun of her about her hairstyle, but the answer of the actress stopped the user speaking and has also brought a smile on the faces of the readers.

This is the look of Priyanka

This picture has been shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Instagram. In which she is seen in nude makeup, white dress and open hair. Sharing this, the 39-year-old actor used the hashtags ‘Citadel’ and ‘Selfiemode’ to let his fans know that he is busy with the project. Look at this picture…

Funny comment by makeup artist

Makeup artist Paul Gooch commented on Priyanka’s post with a laughing emoji, ‘Who did your hair? These are wonderful.’ To this Priyanka replied, ‘Hahaha funny guy, thanks for the hair.’ Now from Priyanka’s comment, it looks like Gooch has given this style to her hair. People are enjoying the conversation of these two very much. See this comment…

Husband Nick also admired

From fans to her husband Nick Jonas on Priyanka’s photo, she also became a fan. Nick Jonas has written on this beautiful picture of wife Priyanka, ‘You are hot’ with this he has also made a heart emoji. Priyanka’s Instagram account was filled with comments since the rest of this picture came to the fore. One fan wrote, ‘Gorgeous’ and the other called her ‘Queen’.

