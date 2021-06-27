Priyanka Chopra wanted to marry cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin

New Delhi. Actress Priyanka Chopra, who started her career with Bollywood, has now become an international star. He has achieved great heights on his own. Today she is popular all over the world and is illuminating the name of the country. Priyanka married Hollywood singer Nick Jonas in the year 2018. The wedding pictures of both were spreading like fire on the internet. But do you know that once Priyanka had said that she wants to marry cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin.

funny question of shahrukh to priyanka

Actually, an old video of Priyanka Chopra is becoming quite viral. In this video, he had chosen the cricketer for marriage. This video of Priyanka is from the year 2000. When she participated in Miss India pageant. Shahrukh Khan was also included in the judging panel. In such a situation, Shahrukh also asked him a question. He said that my question is a bit hypothetical but who would you like to marry? After this Shahrukh gave three options to Priyanka.

Shahrukh Khan gave three options

He said, ‘You will choose a man like the great Indian sportsman Azhar for marriage, who will take you around the world. Whom both the country and you will be proud of. Or choose an artistic businessman like Swarovski who will buy you jewelry and necklaces. Or marry a Hindi film star like me who is sitting here and nothing else just asking you difficult questions related to imaginary marriage. You will be surprised to hear the answer given by Priyanka on this. Because he chose the option of cricketer, leaving a charming actor like Shahrukh Khan.

Indian sportsman selected

Priyanka says that she would love to marry Indian sportsman Azhar. She said that she would be proud if her husband was such a person whom the whole country should be proud of. Hearing this answer of Priyanka, everyone starts clapping for her. This old video of the actress is now once in the headlines. Let us tell you that there was a time when the news of Priyanka Chopra and Shahrukh Khan’s affair came to the fore. It was said that the two were dating each other while working together in the film. But later their relationship broke up.

