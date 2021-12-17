Priyanka Chopra was also seen in a desi style in The Matrix Resurrections, Look is going viral! Priyanka Chopra was also seen in a desi style in The Matrix Resections, the look is going viral!

We’re excited to be associated with our very own desi girl Priyanka Chopra Jonas with the cult classic The Matrix Resurrections! Known for always representing India on the global stage and putting the country on the world map, Priyanka Chopra will once again be seen keeping her Indianness alive in The Matrix Resurrection. In The Matrix Resurrection Poster, Priyanka Chopra, dressed in a dhoti, introduces the indigenous culture,

Also exudes a cyberpunk, futuristic warrior vibe! A source reveals, “Priyanka has always been proud of her Indian heritage and loves to keep the glimpse of her Indian culture alive in all her characters.

Even in The Matrix Resurrections, her outfit and hair exude a country vibe. She has used a sari border in her outfit and the pants she is wearing in the poster,

She is made like a dhoti.” Even for the promotion of the film, PC has embraced her Indian culture. There really is no one like our Desi Girl!

Some time ago a video of Priyanka Chopra went viral in which she made her husband Nick Jonas dance in Indian songs. It was well liked in India.

