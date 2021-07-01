Priyanka Chopra was embarrassed to be at Nick Jonas’s house because of her dog

New Delhi. From Bollywood to Hollywood, Priyanka Chopra, who has been playing her acting chops, remains in the headlines every day. Priyanka has worked in many superhit films till now. His acting is well liked. This is the reason why he is popular all over the world. However, apart from films, Priyanka is also in the news due to her personal life. She is married to Hollywood singer Nick Jonas. Both have been married for more than two years. After marriage, the actress lives in America for most of the time. But when Priyanka went to Nick’s house before marriage, she had to be very embarrassed because of her dog.

embarrassed at first

Actually, before marriage, Priyanka had gone to Nick’s house. His dog was also with him. But in Nick’s house, his dog had done such an act that he had to be very embarrassed. Priyanka Chopra herself told about this in the show ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’. In this show, he disclosed many things related to himself and Nick. In the same interview, Priyanka told that when she went to Nick’s house for the first time, her dog was also with her.

Priyanka’s dog made the house dirty

Going to Nick’s house, Priyanka saw that her house was very systematic and the whole house was decorated very beautifully. But Priyanka’s dog did toilet on Nick’s glittering carpet. Seeing this she got very scared. However, Nick was present there at that time. In such a situation, Priyanka tried hard to clean that white carpet. But when Nick came back there, he understood on seeing that the dog had made his carpet dirty. While Priyanka had put baking powder and soda on the carpet. But his theft was caught by Nick.

married in 2018

Let us tell you that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in the year 2018 with great fanfare in Jodhpur. Both married first in Hindu customs and then in Christian customs. Both remain in the headlines since their marriage. Both keep sharing their romantic photos on social media.

