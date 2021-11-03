Priyanka Chopra would have been in Movie ‘Umrao Jaan’ not Aishwarya Rai, JP Dutta changed her decision because of this

Rekha starrer ‘Umrao Jaan’, which came in the year 1981, is a classic icon film of Hindi cinema. After this film, JP Dutta again brought ‘Umrao Jaan’ in the year 2006. This time Aishwarya Rai was in the film. This film was quite challenging for Aishwarya Rai because before that people had seen the legend Rekha in the role of Umrao Jaan. Fans had not forgotten the image of Rekha’s Umrao life. In such a situation, this task was not easy for Aishwarya. But the special thing is that when the casting of the film was taking place, then Aishwarya Rai was not far and wide in JP Dutta’s mind at that time.

JP Dutta had the image of Rekha in his mind, while Priyanka Chopra was roaming in his mind at that time. Priyanka Chopra was a newcomer at that time. She was busy making her place in Bollywood. In the year 2005, JP Dutta disclosed this in an interview given to PTI. JP Dutta had told that ‘I wanted to make Umrao Jaan with Priyanka. Actually I had seen ‘Umrao Jaan’ in Priyanka. But at that time Priyanka’s calendar could not be set according to me. Because of which I also had to take a decision on moving forward and again.

JP Dutta had told – When Priyanka did not say yes to the film, then Aishwarya was entered in ‘Umrao Jaan’ by a chance. This was the time when Aishwarya Rai was preparing for the film ‘Gayatri Devi’. Then Dutta met Aishwarya in London. According to the director- Aishwarya was very keen to work in this film at that time.

JP Dutta had said- ‘After all, which actress would not want to work in this film? He (Ash) had no idea then that I had spoken to Priyanka. When she showed interest in the film, I again started seeing Aishwarya as Umrao. Then I agreed that Aishwarya is the idol choice for the character of Umrao Jaan. She is grace in Aishwarya, she dances well too.

While Aishwarya Rai was preparing for the second film, then she could not be a part of it. In such a situation, Aishwarya was left with the dates which she gave to JP Dutta. When the film got out of hand, Priyanka Chopra had also said- ‘I had thought a lot that I would do so in this role. JP sahab was asking me for 90 days dates, which I could not give him. When that thing did not work for me, it means that it was not for me.

Let us tell you, in the year 2006, JP Dutta prepared and released this film. Apart from Aishwarya Rai, the film also featured Abhishek Bachchan, Divya Dutta, Suniel Shetty and Kulbhushan Kharbanda. It was such a film in Aishwarya’s career that she got a lot of appreciation from the audience.