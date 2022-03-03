Priyanka Chopra’s dream, Ranbir entangled in ‘Brahmastra’, OTT’s Babi

A film actress who rose to fame suddenly gets married and has to go to a place where people do not know her at all.

Priyanka Chopra’s dream

A film actress who rose to fame suddenly gets married and has to go to a place where people do not know her at all. What would happen in such a situation? On this, Priyanka Chopra tried to prepare a comedy serial on this line for ABC, but the matter did not settle. The popular actress whose life was to be portrayed with Aadhi Haqeeqat Adha Faasana was Madhuri Dixit, who moved to Denver, USA after getting married.

Both Priyanka Chopra and Madhuri Dixit have said that this TV series, which is inspired by his life, will now be closed before it officially starts. Madhuri has clarified that the serial was not going to be made entirely on her life, it was supposed to give a glimpse of her life, but now the project has been put on hold. Priyanka Chopra, who is busy in Hollywood, has a dream to bring Madhuri to her company’s series at the moment.

,Ranbir entangled in ‘Brahmastra’

Some films take so long to make and actors get so caught up in them that their date diaries get messed up. This creates problems for the producers of their films. Their business managers don’t know how to reconcile dates. Same is happening with Ranbir Kapoor regarding ‘Brahmastra’. ‘Brahmastra’ is Ayan Mukerji’s ambitious superhero film. The 300 crore film is also releasing in standard format 3D and IMAX 3D.

There are many special effects scenes. Its shooting started in February 2018 in Bulgaria. Ranbir is so caught up in this that he is unable to find time for other films as it is slated to release on September 9. Because of this Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’ is hanging. The rest of the cast of the film have dates but they have to sit empty as Ranbir’s dates do not match. Bobby Deol also has an important role in the film.

OTT Ke Babi

The way Manoj Bajpayee’s career was given a new twist by OTT channels and made him active on the small screen, something similar happened in the career of Bobby Deol due to OTT channels. In 2020, the nine-episode web series ‘Ashram’ brought good success to Babi Deol and Babi Deol became active on the small screen who had to wait for five years after the release of ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana 2’. Today his new film ‘Love Hostel’ is releasing on Zee5, which is produced by Gauri Khan, wife of Shahrukh Khan.

It is the love story of Ahmed Shokeen (Vikrant Massey) and Jyoti Dilawar (Sanya Malhotra). Both get married secretly so that no dispute arises. But Viraj Singh Dagar (Babi Deol) becomes an obstacle in their path. After doing negative roles in ‘Love Hostel’ after ‘Ashram’, it seems the makers will continue to make Bobby Deol a villain on OTT.