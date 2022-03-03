Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra’s dream, Ranbir entangled in ‘Brahmastra’, OTT’s Babi

10 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
Priyanka Chopra’s dream, Ranbir entangled in ‘Brahmastra’, OTT’s Babi
Written by admin
Priyanka Chopra’s dream, Ranbir entangled in ‘Brahmastra’, OTT’s Babi

Priyanka Chopra’s dream, Ranbir entangled in ‘Brahmastra’, OTT’s Babi

Priyanka Chopra’s dream, Ranbir entangled in ‘Brahmastra’, OTT’s Babi

A film actress who rose to fame suddenly gets married and has to go to a place where people do not know her at all.

Priyanka Chopra’s dream

A film actress who rose to fame suddenly gets married and has to go to a place where people do not know her at all. What would happen in such a situation? On this, Priyanka Chopra tried to prepare a comedy serial on this line for ABC, but the matter did not settle. The popular actress whose life was to be portrayed with Aadhi Haqeeqat Adha Faasana was Madhuri Dixit, who moved to Denver, USA after getting married.

Both Priyanka Chopra and Madhuri Dixit have said that this TV series, which is inspired by his life, will now be closed before it officially starts. Madhuri has clarified that the serial was not going to be made entirely on her life, it was supposed to give a glimpse of her life, but now the project has been put on hold. Priyanka Chopra, who is busy in Hollywood, has a dream to bring Madhuri to her company’s series at the moment.

,Ranbir entangled in ‘Brahmastra’

Some films take so long to make and actors get so caught up in them that their date diaries get messed up. This creates problems for the producers of their films. Their business managers don’t know how to reconcile dates. Same is happening with Ranbir Kapoor regarding ‘Brahmastra’. ‘Brahmastra’ is Ayan Mukerji’s ambitious superhero film. The 300 crore film is also releasing in standard format 3D and IMAX 3D.

READ Also  Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj will not be released on January 21, how much will have to wait? Shock to Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj, will not release on January 21

There are many special effects scenes. Its shooting started in February 2018 in Bulgaria. Ranbir is so caught up in this that he is unable to find time for other films as it is slated to release on September 9. Because of this Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’ is hanging. The rest of the cast of the film have dates but they have to sit empty as Ranbir’s dates do not match. Bobby Deol also has an important role in the film.

OTT Ke Babi

The way Manoj Bajpayee’s career was given a new twist by OTT channels and made him active on the small screen, something similar happened in the career of Bobby Deol due to OTT channels. In 2020, the nine-episode web series ‘Ashram’ brought good success to Babi Deol and Babi Deol became active on the small screen who had to wait for five years after the release of ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana 2’. Today his new film ‘Love Hostel’ is releasing on Zee5, which is produced by Gauri Khan, wife of Shahrukh Khan.

It is the love story of Ahmed Shokeen (Vikrant Massey) and Jyoti Dilawar (Sanya Malhotra). Both get married secretly so that no dispute arises. But Viraj Singh Dagar (Babi Deol) becomes an obstacle in their path. After doing negative roles in ‘Love Hostel’ after ‘Ashram’, it seems the makers will continue to make Bobby Deol a villain on OTT.


#Priyanka #Chopras #dream #Ranbir #entangled #Brahmastra #OTTs #Babi

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Bobby Deol went into depression after films flopped one after the other, struggled for 3 years; self told the whole story

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment