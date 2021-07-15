Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra’s face covered in blood, photo went viral

New Delhi. Bollywood’s desi girl Priyanka Chopra has now become an international star. He is popular all over the world. From Bollywood to Hollywood, he has played the sting of his acting. This is the reason why crores of people love him. He also has a strong fan following on social media. More than 65 million people follow Priyanka on Instagram. From this you can get an idea of ​​their popularity. Priyanka is very active on social media and often shares her photos and videos with fans. His pictures are well-liked.

Now a very scary picture of Priyanka Chopra is going viral. His face is seen covered in blood. This photo of Priyanka has started worrying her fans. Priyanka shared this picture from her Instagram story. In the photo you can see that there is blood all over his face. It looks as if Priyanka has got an injury on her face. But nothing of the sort has happened.

Actually, these days Priyanka Chopra is shooting for her upcoming show Citadel. This photo of him was done during the shooting of the same show. In the photo, Priyanka is seen in a yellow color top. Sharing this photo, Priyanka wrote, ‘Ha! You should see the condition of the other guy.’ With this, he has used hashtags like Set Life, Actors Life and Citadel.

Talking about Priyanka Chopra’s show Citadel, this series is being produced by the director duo of Marvel films Joe and Anthony Russo. It will feature Richard Madden, who worked with Priyanka in Hollywood films Bodyguard and Game of Thrones. The shooting of this series started from the beginning of this year. Apart from this, Priyanka will also be seen in films like Matrix 4, Text for You, romantic comedy by Mindy Kelling and biopic on mother Anand Sheela.

