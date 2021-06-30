Priyanka Chopra’s mother’s hot look went viral, was seen in short pants and top

New Delhi. Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra has now become an international star. From Bollywood to Hollywood, she is playing her acting skills. Priyanka has worked in many superhit films. But for a long time, she remains in the headlines for her marriage. She married Hollywood singer Nick Jonas in the year 2018. Both of them got married with great pomp in Jodhpur. After marriage, Priyanka has settled abroad and rarely visits India.

Priyanka Chopra is very active on social media and keeps sharing her pictures with fans. These days Priyanka is spending quality time with her mother Madhu Chopra. Now he has shared some pictures with his mother on social media. Actually, Priyanka is currently in Cleveland Ohio. In such a situation, now the actress has shared pictures of outings with her mother. Both went to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fum on Tuesday. Where both of them had a lot of fun.

In the pictures posted by Priyanka, she was seen in a colorful printed short dress. In which she is looking very hot. At the same time, his mother Madhu Chopra is also seen in a hot style. He is wearing short pants and a stylish cream colored top. These pictures of Priyanka and her mother are becoming quite viral on social media. Sharing the pictures, Priyanka wrote in the caption, ‘Thank you Rockhall for giving me and my family a wonderful time.’ So far lakhs of likes have come on this picture of Priyanka.

Earlier, Priyanka shared her very cute selfie. He has clicked this selfie sitting in the car. Priyanka is wearing yellow colored sunglasses. At the same time, her hairstyle is also worth seeing. Sharing this picture, Priyanka wrote in the caption, ‘I was feeling cute, I can delete it later.’ More than 10 lakh likes have come on this picture of the actress. Also, fans are praising him fiercely.

