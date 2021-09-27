Priyanka Gandhi arrived in Lucknow for the second time in 18 days to know the reality of preparations for the Assembly elections

Uttar Pradesh in-charge Priyanka Gandhi has arrived in Lucknow for the second time in a month to review preparations for the forthcoming Assembly elections. Earlier, on September 9, Priyanka arrived in Lucknow on a three-day visit. Priyanka arrived at the airport around 3:15 pm on Monday. She then proceeded directly to the call house at Hazratganj. During her last visit, Priyanka Gandhi had many plans to reach out to the people. Priyanka has once again reached Lucknow to promote him.The round of Priyanka Gandhi’s rallies will start from Tuesday. During this time she will attend meetings of the organization. His three-day program has come to an end. However, he is expected to stay in Lucknow for a week. During her visit, Priyanka will hold meetings with the Manifesto Committee and the Election Committee to assess the party’s election readiness. Apart from this, he will also meet various organizations to know their views.

In the meantime, the roadmap for the Congress Pledge Yatra will also be finalized. Due to the patriarchal party, the party has postponed its pledge yatra. This yatra is ready for Navratri. Apart from the Congress Pledge Yatra, a large public meeting will also be held in each constituency. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will be present.

At the same time, on Priyanka’s visit to Lucknow, Union Urban Minister of State Kaushal Kishor made a sarcastic remark and said that today the Congress does not have workers in UP. Everyone is gathered before Priyanka’s visit. All the people who came as Congress workers later go and vote for BJP, because the alternative is BJP.