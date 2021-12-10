Priyanka Gandhi Calls CM Yogi Adityanath Prime Minister Film Maker Ashoke Pandit Taunted Her Said Please Do Some Study Before Speak

In one of her videos, Priyanka Gandhi called CM Yogi the Prime Minister, about which filmmaker Ashok Pandit has now taunted.

A video of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi is becoming very viral on social media, in which she is seen describing CM Yogi Adityanath as the Prime Minister of India. Taking a jibe at the Prime Minister, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi said, “There was a lot of trouble due to the lockdown, businesses were closed.” Meanwhile, she tells Yogi Adityanath as the Prime Minister. This video of him is related to Mahoba, sharing which is now quipped by filmmaker Ashok Pandit. Ashok Pandit also took a dig at Rahul Gandhi by tweeting.

Filmmaker Ashok Pandit shared the video of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi and wrote, “Madam Priyanka Gandhi ji, Prime Minister of the country is Narendra Modi ji not Yogi Adityanath ji. You even went 10 steps ahead of Rahul Gandhi. Do a little reading before giving a speech. If so, only Yogi will come.

Filmmaker Ashok Pandit’s tweet about Priyanka Gandhi is becoming very viral, along with users are also commenting fiercely on this tweet. Some users even took a dig at the filmmaker for taking a jibe at Priyanka Gandhi. A user named Kewal Solanki wrote, “There was Vajpayee’s government from 1999 to 2004, yet what does Sambit Patra say about UPSC? Don’t know GDP, freedom for 99 years, first go and teach them.

Responding to Ashok Pandit, a user named Ankit Gupta wrote, “Empty politics throughout the day, Congress bus. Is there some work or not?” A user named Shreyansh Baid wrote, “21 gun salute to your language knowledge.” Apart from this, some users agreed with the words of filmmaker Ashok Pandit.

A user named Vikas Tiwari wrote, “They also know that in the coming times, Yogi ji will become the prime minister.” A user named Pawan wrote, “He is absolutely right, but a little ahead of time.” A user named Mani wrote, “Oh God Priyanka ji, study a little.” A user named Bharat Singh wrote, “She is telling the future, only Yogi ji will come.”