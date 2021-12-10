Priyanka Gandhi Dance In Goa BJP Amit Malviya Shalabh Mani Tripathi BJP Spokeperson Slams Her Video Goes Viral

Priyanka Gandhi’s video is going viral on social media, in which she was seen dancing in Goa. Due to the video, she has come under the target of people.

The last rites of General Bipin Rawat, who was a victim of an accident in Tamil Nadu, were performed with full military honors at Brar Chowk in Delhi Cantt. He was given a final farewell with a 17-gun salute. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh was also present at Brar Chowk during the last rites. Meanwhile, a video of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi is becoming fiercely viral on social media, in which she was seen performing the traditional dance of Goa. With this video of her, she has come under target of BJP leaders as well as common people.

BJP IT in-charge Amit Malviya shared Priyanka Gandhi’s video with his Twitter handle. In this video, Congress General Secretary was seen dancing with tribal women. Sharing this video, Amit Malviya also took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. He wrote, “During 26/11, Rahul Gandhi also had a party till late night.”

Taking a jibe at Priyanka Gandhi, Amit Malviya further wrote, “Like brother, Priyanka Gandhi is also dancing in Goa at a time when the whole country is in mourning due to the funeral of CDS General Bipin Rawat. Can anything be more shameful than this?”

When 26/11 happened, Rahul Gandhi was partying till wee hours of morning. Like brother, Priyanka Vadra too is dancing away in Goa while the entire nation is mourning and steeped in sadness as CDS Gen Bipin Rawat is being cremated. Can anything be more shameful than this? pic.twitter.com/hggjarFJdx — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) December 10, 2021

BJP’s media advisor Shalabh Mani Tripathi also left no stone unturned to taunt Priyanka Gandhi. Shalabh Mani Tripathi wrote, “When the whole country is sad, sad, crying over the national loss, then these pictures of celebration coming from Goa are heart-wrenching. Casts doubt on your feelings for the country and the brave army.

BJP spokesperson Shahzad Jai Hind also attacked Priyanka Gandhi over her viral video, adding that she could have extended the program even further. He wrote, “On one hand the whole country is mourning the loss of the heroes. Right now the eyes of the whole country are moist at the time of last darshan of CDS Bipin Rawat. Priyanka Gandhi on the other hand is laughing, dancing and celebrating. She could have extended this program even further. But they didn’t do it intentionally.”

When the whole country is sad, sad, crying over the national loss, then these pictures of celebration coming from Goa hurts the heart, raises doubts about your feelings for the country and the brave army !! pic.twitter.com/ozo2s38y54 — Shalabh Mani Tripathi (@shalabhmani) December 10, 2021

Let us tell you that apart from political stalwarts, common people also attacked Priyanka Gandhi. A user named Shalini Tiwari wrote, “There is no end to the stupidity of this family. Was there no one wiser in his team as well?” Priyanka Dubey took a jibe at the Congress leader and wrote, “Where do they matter.” Dinesh Choudhary wrote, “He has no meaning for the country.”