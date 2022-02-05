priyanka gandhi gave congress manifesto to bjp supporter in aligarh up election 2022

UP Election: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi held a road show in Aligarh on Saturday and sought votes for the Congress.

A strange situation arose on Saturday in front of Priyanka Gandhi, who arrived in Aligarh to campaign for the Congress for the UP elections. Priyanka Gandhi was doing road in Aligarh, when some BJP supporters came and started raising slogans in support of BJP. After which Priyanka Gandhi handed him the youth manifesto of the Congress.

News agency ANI has also shared a video of the incident. It is seen in the video that Congress General Secretary and UP Congress in-charge Priyanka Gandhi is doing a road show in Aligarh. A huge crowd of Congress supporters is present during the roadshow. Meanwhile, some BJP workers also arrive, raising slogans in favor of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Following the slogan of BJP supporters, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi leans down from the vehicle and starts talking with a protesting BJP worker. She then gives him a copy of the Congress’ youth manifesto ‘Bharti Vidhan’.

During the campaign, Priyanka Gandhi was also seen taking a jibe at CM Yogi Adityanath’s statement of “blood heat”. Priyanka Gandhi said that her party talks about providing employment opportunities. She said- “I want to tell people that if you want change, jobs, development in the state then vote for us”.

Let us inform that Priyanka Gandhi had reached Aligarh to campaign for Congress candidates in Iglas and Khair assembly constituencies of Aligarh district. He also did a door-to-door campaign in the area along with road shows and sought votes for the Congress. During this, along with the Congress candidate, there was a huge crowd of common people.

In the state, the Congress is pitted against the ruling BJP, the Samajwadi Party and the RLD alliance as well as the BSP. Voting for the 403-seat Uttar Pradesh Assembly is to be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.