Priyanka Gandhi made it clear, Congress will fight alone in UP elections; Said- Why do BJP leaders attack INC instead of SP-BSP

Priyanka said that the party has struggled for the issues of the people on the strength of the organization for five years. On the strength of this organization, the party will strongly contest all the 403 seats in the state. The Congress general secretary said that his party has fought on every issue. Priyanka alleged that the rest of the parties did not fight for the people.

Congress General Secretary and Uttar Pradesh in-charge Priyanka Gandhi said on Sunday that her party would not forge an alliance with any party in the upcoming assembly elections in the state. She will contest all the seats on her own. Priyanka asked the question on Twitter that why the BJP government does not attack the SP-BSP? They attack our faith, patriotism and our leaders in different ways. But don’t attack SP-BSP because they are not fighting. They know that only Congress is fighting the real battle in UP.

Priyanka announced during the Congress pledge conference in Bulandshahr that the workers told her that whatever you do, do not form an alliance this time. I want to assure you that we will fight on all seats. I will fight on my own. According to party sources, in this conference, Priyanka interacted with more than 7 thousand office-bearers who came from 14 districts of three divisions. During this, the election strategy, Congress campaigns, social media and the strength of the organization till the booth were discussed.

Priyanka said that the party has struggled for the issues of the people on the strength of the organization for five years. On the strength of this organization, the party will strongly contest all the 403 seats in the state. The Congress general secretary said that his party has fought on every issue. Priyanka alleged that the rest of the parties did not fight for the people. Priyanka said she wants to revive the ‘do or die’ slogan of the freedom movement. Congress workers will have to fight strongly.

It is worth noting that former UP CM and BSP supremo Mayawati has also announced to fight alone this time. Mayawati said that the Bahujan Samaj Party will not enter into any electoral agreement with any other party in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. BSP will fight the assembly elections on its own. Whereas BJP and SP are giving preference to alliance with other parties.