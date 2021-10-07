Priyanka Gandhi on BJP workers: Priyanka Gandhi said in Lakhimpur that she wants to go to the homes of BJP workers who were killed in the violence.

Lakhimpur Kheri

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi was detained for about 60 hours at a guest house in Sitapur. After that, late Wednesday night and Thursday morning, he visited the families of those killed in the Lakhimpur violence. He was accompanied by many great leaders including Rahul Gandhi. On this occasion, Priyanka Gandhi said- ‘I also wanted to go to the homes of BJP workers who were victims of violence. She wanted to share her grief with her family. I also asked the IG about this, but the IG said he did not want to meet them. I express my condolences to his family.

Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi visited the families of two Lakhimpur farmers who were killed in the violence. Two farmers in Bahraich also lost their lives in the violent clashes. Also killed in Lakhimpur were a journalist, two BJP workers and a driver. The Congress leader had gone to meet the journalist’s wife. After this his caravan left for Bahraich.

‘Unless Union Minister resigns, there will be no inquiry’

After meeting the families of the victims, Priyanka Gandhi said that she has promised justice to the families. Union Home Minister Ajay Mishra should resign on moral grounds. Priyanka has sought an inquiry into the matter not from retired judges but from existing judges of the High Court or the Supreme Court. Priyanka said that everyone knows Ajay Mishra Teni’s son Ashish Mishra. She wants to know how she will get justice if she remains a minister. He is the Home Minister and it all comes under his purview. As long as he remains a minister, he will not be sacked, there will be no impartial investigation.

‘Arrested without FIR, no documents shown’

“We met the families of farmers and journalists,” the Congress general secretary said. All three families said they wanted justice, not compensation. Arrest those who are criminals. Attacking the police, Priyanka said they set up a blockade to stop us. Every victim’s family was imprisoned, but no police force was taken out for the perpetrators. Aren’t there police to stop criminals? Is politics just to catch people? Priyanka said, ‘I was arrested without FIR. No paper was shown. Did not appear before the magistrate. Violated all rules. He crushed six people under his car, no law for them?