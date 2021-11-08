Priyanka Gandhi questioned BJP over Demonetisation, Ashoke Pandit said- This do not suit Congress

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has targeted the BJP on the completion of five years of demonetisation. Raising the question on demonetisation, he has said that if demonetisation was successful then why corruption has not ended. Priyanka Gandhi has also raised questions on black money. Filmmaker Ashok Pandit has surrounded him on these questions.

In fact, Priyanka Gandhi in a tweet from her official Twitter handle, while targeting the BJP over demonetisation, wrote, ‘If demonetisation was successful then why corruption has not ended? Why didn’t the black money come back? Why hasn’t the economy gone cashless? Why didn’t terrorism hurt? Why did inflation not come under control?

Retweeting this tweet of Priyanka Gandhi, Ashok Pandit wrote, ‘How can corruption end as long as corrupt leaders like you and their families are in politics! After looting the country for 70 years, it does not suit your discourse on corruption.

As long as corrupt leaders like you and their families are in politics, how can corruption be ended!

Users are also giving their feedback on this tweet of Priyanka Gandhi. A user named Yogi Vipul wrote, ’70 years Congress took over the power of India, yet… why corruption has not ended? Why didn’t the black money come back? Why didn’t the economy become number 1? Why didn’t terrorism get hurt? Why inflation was not curbed?’

A Twitter handle named Rofal Gandhi tweeted, ‘Demonetisation was a successful attempt for the purpose of winning the Uttar Pradesh elections.’ A user named Anand Rai wrote, ‘Demonetisation was a curse for the common people of this country. Only and only for the benefit of his capitalist friends. Today will be known as black history for this country.