Priyanka Gandhi reached In the fields of Barabanki and said my brother says you are getting fat eat less

Priyanka also hugged the women and fed many women with her own hands. During this, when Priyanka was talking to the media, then a woman put sweets in her mouth, after which Priyanka laughed and said that brother has said that you are getting fat, eat less.

#WATCH Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra interacts with women farmers at an agricultural farm in Barabanki “I want to understand their working conditions, how they are raising their daughters and if they are able to educate them,” she says. pic.twitter.com/hYTuC2ddUI — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 23, 2021

Priyanka also said that I want to understand the working conditions of women, how they are raising their daughters and whether they are able to educate them.

Let us inform that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the National General Secretary of Congress and in-charge of Uttar Pradesh Affairs, on Saturday flagged off three pledge visits of Congress from Harakh Bazar in Barabanki.

He reiterated the promise of waiving off the entire loan of farmers and giving government jobs to 20 lakh youth if the Congress government is formed. Priyanka Gandhi, through her promises, made several important announcements for women, farmers, unemployed, contract workers and families financially devastated by Corona, before the assembly elections to be held in UP early next year.

Priyanka said in Barabanki that Congress will give 40 percent share of tickets to women during elections and will give smart phones and scooties to girls. He said that if the Congress government is formed, the entire loan of the farmers will be waived, wheat and paddy (per quintal) will be procured for Rs 2500 and sugarcane farmer will get the price for his crop at the rate of Rs 400 per quintal.

He said that the electricity bill would be half of everyone and the arrears of the Corona period would be forgiven. He said for the families affected by Corona that they will remove the financial hit of Corona, will give 25 thousand to the family.

Priyanka took a pledge to provide government employment to 20 lakh people and regularize the contractual workers. He said that a separate manifesto for women would be issued within a week.