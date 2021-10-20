Priyanka Gandhi Selfie Row Congress Leader Slams Yogi Govt Over Women Police

Some women policemen took selfies with them while being detained by the police in Agra, soon after these pictures and related videos started going viral on social media.

The political struggle that started on the death of sweeper Arun Valmiki in Agra seems to be increasing. Some women policemen took selfies with them while being detained by the police in Agra, soon after these pictures and related videos started going viral on social media. After which it has now come to the fore that an inquiry has been ordered by the Lucknow Police Commissioner against the policemen who took selfies. Now Priyanka Gandhi has surrounded the Yogi government regarding this matter.

Taking a jibe at the state government from her Twitter account, Priyanka Gandhi wrote that news is coming that Yogi ji got so upset with this picture that he wants to take action against these women policemen. He wrote that if it is a crime to take a picture with me, then I should also be punished for it, it does not suit the government to spoil the career of these hardworking and loyal policemen.

According to the information received, DCP Central will investigate the violation of police rules, while action will be decided by CP Lucknow on the basis of the report.

The news is coming that Yogi ji got so upset with this picture that he wants to take action against these women policemen. If it is a crime to take pictures with me, then I should also be punished for it, it does not suit the government to spoil the career of these hardworking and loyal policemen. pic.twitter.com/6wiGunRFEe — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) October 20, 2021

For your information, let us tell you that after the death of the sweeper in police custody, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was stopped on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway while going to meet his family, was allowed to go in the evening. Dismissing reports of her being taken into custody, Police Commissioner DK Thakur said that Priyanka Gandhi has neither been detained nor arrested. The traffic on the expressway was getting disrupted due to the huge crowd of workers, so she was first asked to go to her home or party office but when she did not go, she was sent to the police lines.

Meanwhile, at the Kushinagar airport, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on a question asked about Priyanka’s detention, said that law and order is paramount, no one will be allowed to play with the law.

After being stopped from going to Agra, Priyanka Gandhi had tweeted that Arun Valmiki died in police custody. His family is demanding justice. I want to visit family. What is the Uttar Pradesh government afraid of? Why am I being stopped? Today is the birth anniversary of Lord Valmiki. The Prime Minister spoke big on Mahatma Buddha, but he is attacking his messages.