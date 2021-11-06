Priyanka Gandhi shared her old photo with Rahul and wished Bhai Dooj, such comments came

On the occasion of Bhai Dooj, Priyanka Gandhi has shared a photo of herself with brother Rahul. In the photo, Rahul Gandhi is seen hanging a lot of medals.

The festival of Bhai Dooj was celebrated with pomp across the country on Saturday. On this occasion, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi has shared an old picture of her with Rahul Gandhi. In the photo, many medals are seen hanging around Rahul’s neck.

Priyanka Gandhi shared this photo on Bhai Dooj and wrote that her brother is fighting for the truth with courage. He wrote- I am proud and happy that my brothers are fighting for the truth with compassion, love and courage. Wishing you all a very Happy Bhai Dooj.

Describing the time of this picture, he said that this picture is from the time when my brother Rahul Gandhi won a lot of medals in the shooting competition. On the other hand, Congress has also shared a photo of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi on its official Twitter handle in its congratulatory message on the occasion of Bhai Dooj.

In the picture shared by Priyanka, young Rahul Gandhi with a spectacle, wearing his medallion and posing with Priyanka Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi is known for his many achievements in sports. Rahul is a black belt in the Japanese martial art Aikido.

After sharing this photo of Priyanka Gandhi, there was a flood of reaction on Twitter. Some wished him a happy Bhai Dooj, while some criticized him for the shooting picture instead of Bhai Dooj. A user named Madhu (@madhu_surana) wrote – If there is so much love, brother could have gone even after two days, has misunderstood the public, put the photo just for show, lived in India for so many years, festivals like Deepawali Your brother leaves for London, then what is the need of doing this Bhai Dooj gimmick.

Shankar Saini (@tanwarshankar) said – Undoubtedly, brother Rahul is a great serious person. You are also a very sensitive lady. But Bhai Rahul’s criterion and chemistry on the parameters of politics are not according to his mood. Therefore, a person should do what is his nature, nothing should be done under the influence of others.

MS Patil (@mahen_solunke) while replying wrote – Priyanka ji’s target is also on the right place, just the medal will be given in 2022. People’s voice, may the blessings and affection of all the brothers and sisters of the country be with you on Bhai Dooj.

A few years back, the Congress had shared on its Instagram profile Rahul Gandhi doing aikido and a certificate from the National Rifle Association of India. According to the certificate, Rahul Gandhi participated in the 32nd National Shooting Championship in 1988-89. He finished fourth with a score of 271 out of 300.

This is not the first time that Priyanka Gandhi has shared her photo with Rahul Gandhi on the occasion of Bhai Dooj. In 2019 too, she had posted a collage of pictures with her brother. Priyanka Gandhi often posts pictures with her brother. He also posted a childhood picture on Raksha Bandhan.