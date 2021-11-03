Priyanka Gandhi Slams Modi Yogi Govt Over LPG Petrol Diesel Price Hike in India

Priyanka Gandhi has surrounded the Modi government on the issue of inflation. This Diwali, the prices of LPG, Petrol, CNG have increased wildly as compared to 2020. The price of commercial LPG has increased by Rs 266 per cylinder on Monday itself, while domestic gas cylinders have increased by Rs 305 in the last 351 days. Priyanka Gandhi targeted the Modi government for this and said that it is festival time. People are worried about inflation.

He said that instead of reducing the inflation before the festival, the looted thinking of the BJP government took the prices of gas cylinders, petrol-diesel, oil, vegetables to the sky. At the time of elections, BJP will go among the public by deducting 1-2 rupees, then it will get a befitting reply, the public will not forgive.

Earlier, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi had also targeted the Narendra Modi government at the Center on the issue of inflation, saying that I wish this government had a sensitive heart for the public. He had tweeted that it is Diwali. Inflation is at its peak. This is not a joke. I wish the Modi government had a sensitive heart for the public. Rahul Gandhi and Congress are continuously attacking the government over the hike in the prices of petrol, diesel, cooking gas and many food items.

The Congress on Wednesday claimed that the results of bypolls to various state assembly and parliamentary seats were a clear indication that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Center was losing momentum, especially in the Hindi heartland, due to its anti-people policies. Is. All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary KC Venugopal said the Congress cleared the BJP in the by-polls to three assembly constituencies and one Lok Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh, where the Congress’s assembly elections are due next year.

Venugopal said Congress candidates also captured the BJP’s existing seats in Rajasthan and Karnataka. Venugopal told the news agency that it was a clear indication that the BJP was losing its momentum, especially in the Hindi belt.