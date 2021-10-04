Priyanka Gandhi Vadra: Salman Khurshid says Congress will contest Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on the basis of Priyanka Gandhi

Former Congress Union Minister Salman Khurshid has made a big announcement regarding the 2022 UP Assembly elections. Priyanka Gandhi has been described as the face of the Congress for the upcoming elections. He also said that there was no shortage of Brahmins in the Congress party. We have many big Brahmin faces like Pramod Tiwari and Rajesh Mishra. Along with the Congress party, there is a Brahmin community all over the state.He said the manifesto has been prepared by traveling across the state. The Congress manifesto has been made on the basis of the minds of the people. The entire state has been consulted on the suggestion of General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi. At the same time, he said, our views on CA and NRC are clear. Where the law has been abused. There will be the rule of law, we are sad about what is gone, but we will continue to walk the same path we are walking.

Is preparing a strategy for the election

On Monday, Congress general secretary and Uttar Pradesh in-charge Priyanka Gandhi arrived in Lucknow for the second time in a month to review preparations for the upcoming UP assembly elections. After this she went straight to Kaul House in Hazratganj. He was received at the airport by all the Congress leaders including State President Ajay Kumar Lallu and Aradhana Mishra Mona.