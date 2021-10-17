Priyanka Gandhi Will Be Face of Congress Election Campaign in UP Polls Says PL Punia

Congress’ election campaign committee chief PL Punia said on Sunday that Priyanka Gandhi in Uttar Pradesh She will be the face of the party’s election campaign and is currently the most popular political figure in the state. He said that there is a direct contest between the Congress and the BJP in the elections as both the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have lagged behind and are no longer in the contest.

Punia said that the Congress rarely announces the name of its chief ministerial candidate and not announcing it yet will not affect the party’s prospects as it has a personality like Priyanka Gandhi to head the campaign against the BJP. Huh. Punia was on Friday named the head of the 20-member Congress’s crucial election campaign committee for next year’s assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

He said that Priyanka Gandhi has fought for the truth on all issues and when the Lakhimpur Kheri incident happened she immediately left to meet the families of the victims, she was detained in Sitapur but she stood firm for justice. She said that she was successful in her struggle and went to Lakhimpur Kheri and Bahraich to meet the families of the victims.

The Congress leader said that whether it is the incident of Sonbhadra, Unnao or Hathras, Priyanka Gandhi has fought for justice. He said that therefore the people and now the entire state is influenced by him, no leader is more popular than Priyanka Gandhi. As far as the election campaign will revolve around whom, we are fortunate that Priyanka Gandhi is available to campaign all the time.

Punia said that there is a demand from other states that Priyanka Gandhi should come for the campaign and hold one or two meetings, but in Uttar Pradesh she is available round the clock. He said that Priyanka Gandhi will be our one face, around whom the entire election campaign will run. He also said that the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and justice for farmers would be important issues in the elections. He said the manner in which farmers were “crushed” is a condemnable incident. “What can be worse than that those in power have given protection to the culprits (of crime). Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that no one will be arrested without evidence, which was an indication that it is wrong to demand the arrest of the Union minister’s son.

The Congress leader alleged that both Chief Minister Adityanath and Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra were “guilty” of defending the accused in the case. He said “real justice” will happen only when the minister is removed from office. He said that a high level delegation led by Rahul Gandhi has also met President Ram Nath Kovind regarding this demand.

Asked whether not announcing the name of the chief ministerial candidate so far will affect the prospects of the Congress in the Uttar Pradesh elections, he said that the Congress rarely announces the chief ministerial face even if it is in Uttar Pradesh. Be it or any other state. Punia said that people talk about the face for the chief minister’s post because they ask for votes on that face, but the biggest face for us is Priyanka Gandhi and the love that people have given her is like this. There can be no comparison with any person whose name has been announced for the post of Chief Minister. We have a personality who will help us in every way in our election.

Punia accused the BJP of indulging in communal polarization to divert attention from the real issues like the “plight” of farmers, price rise and law and order situation. He said, “BJP-RSS people always do this whenever they feel that they are first of the state in terms of good governance, law and order situation, crime, crime against women, scheduled castes and scheduled tribes. If you are losing on issues like being on number, then to save yourself from the anger of the people, they start polarizing.

The Congress leader said, “They build temples, divide Hindu-Muslims, project themselves as the only well-wisher of Hindus. They will try all this but it has become an old strategy, people are worried about issues like inflation and development and they will not fall in the trap of Yogi Adityanath’s polarization,” he said when asked if there was no opposition unity. On this, Punia said that SP and BSP “have gone backward”. Congress is in contest and only Congress can beat BJP. There is a direct contest between Congress and BJP.

Punia claimed that the BJP was “scared” of the Congress and hence its leadership attacked the Congress and not the SP and BSP. The Congress on Friday formed separate committees for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. was formed, in which Punia was made the head of the important election campaign committee.

Pradeep Jain Aditya is the convener of the campaign committee and it includes Mohsina Kidwai, Pramod Tiwari, Raj Babbar, RPN Singh, Naseemuddin Siddiqui, Imran Masood and Imran Pratapgarhi.