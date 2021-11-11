Priyanka Gandhi’s meeting with Gehlot over Rajasthan Congress controversy, in-charge Ajay Maken hints at cabinet expansion

Cabinet reshuffle may happen soon in Rajasthan. Rajasthan Congress in-charge Ajay Maken, who attended the meeting with Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday, has given these indications.

On Wednesday, a meeting of top Congress leaders with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was held at Rahul Gandhi’s residence regarding the ongoing dispute in Rajasthan Congress. In this meeting, Gehlot has been asked to expand the cabinet at the earliest.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, Rajasthan Congress in-charge Ajay Maken as well as KC Venugopal also attended the meeting. The long-pending issue of including Sachin Pilot’s supporters in the state cabinet was discussed in this meeting. Sources said the Congress high command wants the reshuffle to happen immediately and Pilot’s supporters should be included in it. Sources said today’s discussion includes cabinet reshuffle and political appointments in the state. These issues are pending for almost a year.

It is being told that the Congress high command wants to resolve the ongoing dispute in Rajasthan as soon as possible. So that further strategies can be worked out. For this, Priyanka Gandhi herself has now taken over the command. Talking to the media after the meeting, Maken said that there was a discussion regarding the political situation in Rajasthan. Much confusion has been cleared. Cabinet expansion may also happen soon.

Let us tell you that Sachin Pilot was the contender for the chief minister’s post during the last assembly elections. But after the party’s victory in the 2018 assembly elections, he was persuaded by Rahul Gandhi to become the deputy CM. After which Ashok Gehlot was made the CM. Since then the dispute between the two leaders continues.

The matter escalated last year when Sachin Pilot revolted along with 18 MLAs of his faction. There was speculation that like Jyotiraditya Scindia, he might switch sides to BJP. However, Pilot did not have enough MLAs at that time to get the BJP government formed. Apart from this, there was pressure from top Congress leaders to return to him. After which Pilot returned with his supporting MLAs back to the state and extended his support to Gehlot. Then it was Rahul and Priyanka who resolved this dispute. After this development, the cabinet reshuffle program in Rajasthan is stuck.