Priyanka Gandhi’s sharp attack on PM Modi, said – those who save the killers are apologizing

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi said after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement related to repeal of all three central agricultural laws that she has started to understand the truth due to the apparent defeat in the elections. But it is difficult to believe his intentions and changing attitude. He says that the entire BJP was involved in telling the murder of farmers in Lakhimpur, Ashish Mishra and his minister father Ajay Mishra Teni. Ajay Mishra was also seen on PM’s stage but today those who saved the killers are apologizing. His intentions are doubtful.

Priyanka said that if PM Modi had made any difference to the martyrdom of more than 600 farmers, then this law would have been withdrawn already. When the minister’s son crushed the farmers to death, the PM didn’t care. The BJP leaders insulted the farmers and called them terrorists, traitors, goons, miscreants. The PM himself even called the farmers agitator. The Congress leader said that they were arrested after pelting sticks on the farmers. Now when the defeat in the elections started appearing, then the PM suddenly came to know that this country has been made by the farmers. The farmer is the true savior of this country. No government can run this country by crushing the interests of the farmers.

Targeting the Prime Minister, he said that it is difficult to believe your intentions and your changing attitude. When the farmers were crushed to death in Lakhimpur, then the PM had come to Lucknow. Couldn’t he have gone to meet the families of the farmers? They could be reached in just 15 minutes from Lucknow via helicopter. He said that first we get laws passed by force in Parliament. Then face unexpected opposition. Before the elections of Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, they repeal the law, because they saw that the enmity with the farmers was drowning them.

On the other hand, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi vehemently rejected the proposal of One Nation One Election, saying that it was difficult to return the agricultural laws if elections were not held in UP and other states. He says that the fear of defeat was the reason for the withdrawal of laws. Keep in mind that Owaisi is seen as the B team of BJP.

In Bihar, Owaisi has spoiled the game of RJD in 20 seats in the assembly elections in alliance with 6 parties. However, in the Bengal assembly elections, this strategy of his got ruined. But BJP is giving them a lot of attention before the UP elections for the split in Muslim votes. It is believed that through Owaisi, BJP is trying to drive away Muslim votes from SP.