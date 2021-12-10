Priyanka Gandhi’s visit to Goa, a flurry of resignations broke out, said- party is not serious

Ahead of Priyanka’s visit to Goa, politicians made a flurry of resignations saying the party was not serious about elections. This is a setback for the Congress.

The troubles of Congress are not taking the name of ending. On one hand, Akhilesh has predicted to give zero to the party in UP, while Navjot Sidhu’s arrogance is increasing trouble in the other electoral state of Punjab. In Uttarakhand, Harish Rawat’s attitude is going to be troublesome, while in Goa, ahead of Priyanka’s visit, leaders have resigned saying that the party is not serious about elections. This is a setback for the Congress.

Several leaders of the Porvorim assembly seat in Goa have resigned on Friday. The resignations came ahead of Priyanka Gandhi’s visit. These leaders say that the Congress is not looking serious to contest the assembly elections in the state. From the behavior of some leaders, it seems that the Congress is not serious about contesting the elections. Former district panchayat member Gupesh Nayat said that the Congress is not looking serious about the elections in the state. Till now he has not even started any of his preparations.

The group of leaders who resigned is supporting Independent MLA Rohan Khaunte. Senior South Goa leader Moreno Rebello has also resigned from the Congress. Rebello said he was disappointed that sitting legislator Alexio Reginaldo was once again given the ticket. He said that he has been working against the party and even after that he is upset over the ticket given to him from Curtorim seat. He said that the MLA has not participated in any party event in the last four and a half years. Always speaking against the leaders of the party. Rebelo has expressed his anguish in a letter to the President of Goa Pradesh Congress Committee, Girish Chodankar.

Recently, former CM Luizinho Faleiro, who was the leader of Congress, had joined TMC along with many leaders. Apart from this, the Aam Aadmi Party is also continuously hitting the beat. In such a situation, it has become difficult for the Congress in Goa. On one hand the BJP seems to be organized, while the Congress is troubled by mutual discord. The activism of some other parties associated with secular ideology has also troubled him.

On the other hand, regarding the alliance of Congress with Goa Forward Party, state in-charge P. Chidambaram has said that he has only talked about giving support. Chidambaram refused to accept the Forward Party as an alliance partner. On the other hand, Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao has claimed to have organized a meeting between Forward Party Chief Vijay Sardesai and Goa Congress President. He tweeted this moments after Chidambaram’s statement.