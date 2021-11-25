Priyanka-Nick are together, Aayush’s arrival, Jaan and Khan

Priyanka-Nick are together

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are together. So says Priyanka Chopra. In fact, Priyanka’s latest film ‘The Matrix Resurrection’ (the fourth film of the Matrix series) is to be released after a month and its publicity has started. That’s why Priyanka has to be in the discussion for a month. She started it on 22 November by removing her husband’s surname from her name on all social media handles. Priyanka’s move has sparked speculation that she is going to part ways with American singer-songwriter Nick Jonas. After this, Priyanka clarified that Nick and she have a cordial relationship and the news of their separation is a rumour. Priyanka is in the news, despite this no producer is coming forward to give her films in Bollywood and it has been assumed that now she will work in Hollywood only. His last released film ‘The White Tiger’ was also a Hollywood film. Priyanka does not have any big Hindi film with her at the moment.

Ayush’s arrival

Sister Arpita’s husband Aayush Sharma was brought down by Salman Khan in 2018 through a music video. Since then, Aayush continued to do something in the world of music videos. Now Salman Khan is going to take her with him in the film on 26th November. The name of the movie is ‘Antiam’. Clearly, Khan wants ‘Antim’ to be a good box office success so that Aayush’s career continues. Mahesh Manjrekar is the director of this film, who made ‘Vaastav’ with Sanjay Dutt and Dutt’s career got a big support from this film. But critics wrote about Ayush that he looks like a girl. Salman is not bothered by these criticisms. So he is sure about ‘Ultimate’.

Jaan and Khan

After all, this coincidence had to happen. Jaan and Khan had to clash. The clash was supposed to take place in May between Salman’s ‘Radhe’ and Jaan’s ‘Satyamev Jayate 2’, but on this occasion, the producer of ‘Satyamev Jayate 2’ T-Series pushed the film ahead and ‘Radhe’ was released alone. Now even after five to six months have passed, this confrontation is going to happen again on November 26. Salman’s ‘Radhe’ has been replaced by his film ‘Antim’ and ‘Satyamev Jayate 2’ has reached this far. Salman and Jaan are like railway tracks in Bollywood, but they do not meet together. Both have been expressing their strength by performing body in each of their films. So the collision that didn’t happen in May is going to happen this week. John Abraham will be seen in a double role in ‘Satyamev Jayate 2’.