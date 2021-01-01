priyanka pandit leaked mms: Bhojpuri actress Priyanka Pandit breaks silence on recently leaked MMS video
Even after this MMS video was leaked, Priyanka Pandit is still active on social media. Priyanka is active on social media, but she has blocked the comment section due to obscene and vulgar comments. According to reports, Priyanka has also lodged a complaint with the police in this regard.
Priyanka Pandit has acted in Bhojpuri films like ‘Pawanputra’, ‘Ichchadhari’, ‘Awara Balam’, ‘Karmayug’ and ‘Tod Dushman Ki Nali Ram Aur Ali’. Priyanka is currently working in several Bhojpuri films. Now she will be seen in ‘Dil Mat Dena Meri Sautan Ko’ and ‘Polisagiri’. She will also be seen in ‘Paach Mehria’ with Kishan Rai, Sanchita Banerjee, Gargi Pandit, Kanak Pandey, Nisha Dubey and Prachi Singh.
