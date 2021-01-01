priyanka pandit leaked mms: Bhojpuri actress Priyanka Pandit breaks silence on recently leaked MMS video

Bhojpuri film actress Priyanka Pandit leaks MMS Recently, there was a lot of news on the internet that a private MMS video was leaked. The actress has finally broken her silence over the video and spoken to the media about it. Priyanka says that someone has deliberately plotted to tarnish her image. Remind that this video of Bhojpuri actress Trisha Kar Madhu was leaked after her private MMS went viral on social media. In this video, she was seen with her alleged ‘boyfriend’.

However, Priyanka has said that the girl in the video looks like her, but she is not in the video. He said the MMS was leaked against him to ruin his career.





Even after this MMS video was leaked, Priyanka Pandit is still active on social media. Priyanka is active on social media, but she has blocked the comment section due to obscene and vulgar comments. According to reports, Priyanka has also lodged a complaint with the police in this regard.



Priyanka Pandit has acted in Bhojpuri films like ‘Pawanputra’, ‘Ichchadhari’, ‘Awara Balam’, ‘Karmayug’ and ‘Tod Dushman Ki Nali Ram Aur Ali’. Priyanka is currently working in several Bhojpuri films. Now she will be seen in ‘Dil Mat Dena Meri Sautan Ko’ and ‘Polisagiri’. She will also be seen in ‘Paach Mehria’ with Kishan Rai, Sanchita Banerjee, Gargi Pandit, Kanak Pandey, Nisha Dubey and Prachi Singh.

