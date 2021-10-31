Priyanka said in Yogi’s stronghold, if the government is formed, she will wave the loans of farmers, Ravi Kishan taunt

Speaking in Bhojpuri at the Congress’s pledge rally in Chief Minister Yogi’s stronghold Gorakhpur, Priyanka targeted the BJP. He said that in the name of religion and caste, your feelings and your faith have been played with.

When Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi reached Yogi’s stronghold Gorakhpur, in her familiar style, attacked Modi and Yogi’s government. Along with this, he promised that if the Congress government is formed in the state, the loans of the farmers would be waived off. His googly shook the BJP. MP and actor Ravi Kishan said Priyanka’s lollipop will not work in Uttar Pradesh as the people of the state know everything.

Priyanka Gandhi said on Sunday that if the Congress government comes to power, fisheries will be given the status of agriculture. Nishads will be given back their rights in fisheries and sand mining. Priyanka also announced free travel for women in government buses and an honorarium of at least ten thousand rupees to Anganwadi and Asha workers.

Priyanka, while speaking in Bhojpuri at the Congress’s pledge rally in Chief Minister Yogi’s stronghold Gorakhpur on Sunday, targeted the BJP. He said that in the name of religion and caste, your feelings and your faith have been played with. He said that recognize the fact that the biggest dharma of a leader is service. Today is Sardar Patel’s birthday and Indira Gandhi’s martyrdom day. He showed that no one is bigger than the country. He gave his life for the faith that you placed in him.

He said that when we used to go to school, we used to go to meet my grandmother. On this day he told my brother that if something happens to me, don’t cry. She knew that she would be killed but she never backed down because nothing was more important to her than the country and your faith. If I am standing in front of you today, it is a lesson from them, I can never break your faith. Priyanka also promised to give three cylinders free of cost every year if the government is formed. He also promised free treatment of up to ten lakh rupees in the disease.

Ravikishan said that Priyanka should understand that it will not work in Uttar Pradesh. Responding to his promise of development, the MP said that the land of Gorakhpur belongs to Baba Gorakshanath. The bench is known for its service, truth and justice. Lies will not work in the holy land of Gorakhpur. The MP said that she is making false promises and trying to prepare a political ground for herself.