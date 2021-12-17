Priyanka was embarrassed by her MLA’s statement on rape, on the other hand, the President of Karnataka Congress apologized in this way

On the controversial statement of the Congress MLA, the BJP opened a front against the Congress. Union Minister Smriti Irani, furious over the statement of KR Ramesh Kumar, said that the Congress leader has given a shameful statement.

Former Speaker of Karnataka Legislative Assembly and senior Congress leader KR Ramesh Kumar had given a very shameful statement regarding rape. “When rape is bound to happen, lie down and enjoy it,” he said in the Karnataka assembly. On this statement, Union Minister Smriti Irani targeted Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, after which Priyanka Gandhi has condemned the statement of KR Ramesh Kumar.

Priyanka Gandhi, reacting to the objectionable statement of the Congress MLA, tweeted, “I strongly condemn the statement of KR Ramesh Kumar. It is unimaginable how someone could use such words. Such statements cannot be defended. Rape is a hate crime, full stop.”

I wholeheartedly condemned the statement made earlier today by Sri. KRRamesh Kumar. It is inexplicable how anyone can ever utter such words, they are indefensible. Rape is a heinous crime. Full stop. — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) December 17, 2021

Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar has apologized to women for making controversial remarks on rape by KR Ramesh Kumar. DK Shivakumar tweeted, “As the President of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, I am very sorry that a Congress MLA spoke such words. I will ensure that such words are never repeated.”

At the same time, KR Ramesh Kumar, who is facing all-round criticism due to his statements, has apologized. He said that going forward, he would be careful in choosing his words. The Congress MLA also said that he had no intention of insulting women.

Let us tell you that KR Ramesh Kumar had said in the Karnataka Assembly on Thursday, “There is a saying that when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it.” Whereas Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri was seen laughing instead of taking action on this.