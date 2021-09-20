Priyanka’s Shimla home dispute: Today, the Gandhi family is on holiday in Himachal Pradesh, about 15 km from the state capital Shimla, at a height of more than 8,000 feet from the flat land at Charbra. Vadra, some call it a cottage and some call it a villa. When the house was built, it was in the midst of controversy. It is the Gandhi family’s favorite holiday destination: Captain Rahul’s arrival. Found in dispute

Nowadays, the Gandhi family is on a holiday in Himachal Pradesh. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s house is more than 8,000 feet above the flat ground at Chhabra, about 15 km from the state capital Shimla. Some call it cottage and some call it villa. When this house began to be built, it was in the midst of controversy. It is a favorite holiday destination of the Gandhi family. With the farewell of Captain Amarinder Singh and the coronation of Charanjit Singh Channi, the family has come together to end the chaos in Punjab.

On Monday, Rahul Gandhi reached his sister’s house. Before Rahul, his mother and Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi reached the girl’s house. Priyanka had built the villa in 2007 by buying four bighas of land near Wildflower Hall. She comes here regularly. She is currently on holiday here with her children, mother and brother.

Kothi built in hill style

The villa is being built in a high-security area near the President’s summer residence, The Retreat. Priyanka’s mansion is built in hill style. Priyanka did not like the design of this villa at first, then she had to demolish a large part of the structure she built. She had arrived here from Delhi with an interior designer.

Himachal Congress leader Keharsingh Khachi has a power of attorney on the land. Construction of the house began in 2008. The villa has been the subject of controversy since its inception. He also received a notice from the High Court.

What is the root of the controversy?

In fact, in Himachal Pradesh, outsiders cannot buy non-cultivable land without government permission. In 2007, the Virbhadra Singh government of the Congress, relaxing the rules, allowed Priyanka Gandhi to buy 4 bighas and 5 biswas of land in Chharabada village, 12 km from Shimla.

It is said that the land was bought by Priyanka for Rs 47 lakh. After this, Priyanka built her dream house on this land near the famous holiday resort ‘The Retreat’ in Shimla. It took about 10 years to build. In 2019, Priyanka entered the house.

Charanjit Singh Channy was sworn in as Punjab Chief Minister on Monday. The exercise to make a new chief minister in the state intensified after the resignation of Capt Amarinder Singh on Saturday. After lengthy deliberations, the selection of Rahul Gandhi and Punjab Congress chief Navjyot Singh Sidhu was finally sealed in Channy’s name. He is the first Dalit Sikh Chief Minister of the state. The main reason for Captain Amarinder’s loss of his seat was his long-running dispute with Sidhu.