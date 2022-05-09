Pro-abortion activist targeting SCOTUS justices supported Maxine Waters’ call to harass Trump officials



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

First in Fox: The leader of a pro-abortion activist group targeting Supreme Court judges has backed Democratic Republican Maxine Waters’ 2018 call for harassment of Trump officials, saying supporters of the former administration are “Nazis” who deserve “torture.”

The group, known as “Ruth St. As”, revealed the alleged addresses of conservative judges in the Supreme Court last week when they planned to vote to overturn Rowe v. Wade after a leaked opinion was leaked. The Ruth Sent Us website map states that it is “no longer available” due to a breach of Google policy

Wisconsin anti-abortion group targets Molotov cocktail arson attack: police

The group, which has a TikTok account with more than 20,000 followers, recently posted videos of women dressed as inspired by Margaret Atwood’s “The Handmaids Tale” claiming they were protesting in front of Justice Amy Connie Barrett’s house. Another video shows red-clad women walking in front of a Catholic church during a rally.

“For 2,000 years the Catholic Church has been an organization for the enslavement of women,” one protester was heard saying in the video, which called for protests between May 8 and May 14.

Ruth threatened us on Friday that they would “burn the Eucharist,” their “hatred of the abuses of the Catholic Church for centuries.”

“Stuff your beads and your armed prayers,” The company tweeted. “We will be angry after this weekend, so keep praying. We will burn the Eucharist to show our hatred for the abuse that the Catholic Churches have been doing for centuries.”

According to the group’s website, ruthsent.us, domain registration website Whois, registered under a person named Sam Spiegel. Spiegel, whose Twitter handle is @UNSEATpac, was listed as treasurer of the Unsite Political Action Committee in the 2018 filing with the Federal Election Commission, the Federalist reported Thursday.

Spiegel strongly supported Waters’ controversial 2018 call for public harassment of Trump administration officials, saying at the time that even supporters of his administration deserved a “surprise attack.”

“Lies and cruelty are not political opinions. If you support Trump today, you should be a Nazi, and get out of a decent society.” Spiegel tweeted On June 24, 2018, the day after Waters, D-Caliph, supporters told supporters, “If you see someone in that cabinet at a restaurant, a department store, a gas station, you go out and you make a crowd – and you push them back. , And you tell them they’re not welcome anywhere else. “

In another tweet the same day, Spiegel argued that “works shameful and avoidable” and “keep it up!”

“The real story is the selfishness and cruelty of Trump, his supporters and his friends.” He wrote. “The Nazis don’t deserve politeness, and they don’t get it anymore. Shut up, Nazis.”

“When they go down, we go up.” He continued. “When they go to the Nazis, we refuse services. When children are eating and sleeping in prisons, everyone who supports this regime deserves a surprise attack.”

Three days later, protesters confronted then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and his wife, then-Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, at a restaurant in Washington, D.C. Spiegel tweeted: “If Gorsuch leaves the Supreme Court we will leave him alone. Or when enSenateMajLdr dies. Then we will bring a donkey to urinate in his grave.”

Spiegel and Ruth did not immediately respond to Gadget Clock Digital’s request for comment.

The abortion controversy is once again shaking the nation in response to the leaked draft opinion of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito for the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which, if published as a majority opinion, would overturn the 1973 landmark. Case Row vs. Wade

The Wisconsin Family Action (WFA), a pro-life activist group, said Sunday that someone threw a Molotov cocktail at his Madison office and spray-painted a message outside of reading, “If abortion isn’t safe, neither are you.”

The reporter called for violence against pro-life activists, saying they should not have “peace or security” until they died.

President Biden said Monday that he “strongly condemns” the attack.

“President Biden strongly condemns this attack and the political violence of any strip. Throughout his public life, the president has made it clear that Americans have a fundamental right to express their views under the Constitution, regardless of their views. But that expression must be peaceful.” And free from attempts at violence, vandalism or intimidation, “the White House said in a statement.

Meanwhile, a reporter for the River News Group on Sunday hailed the arson attack and called for “more” violence against pro-life Americans.

“There’s so much more to it. These people don’t know a moment of peace or security until they rot on the ground,” Caroline Reilly wrote in a now-deleted tweet Sunday evening, responding to a New York Times report on the vandalism.