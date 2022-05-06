Pro-abortion groups target churches for Mother’s Day protests



The protests began a few days after the leak on Monday night in front of the Supreme Court building – a protest that led Washington, D.C., police to apparently build a fence to protect the building and judges inside. Gadget Clock also learned that there was a strong police presence at the judges’ home after the leak.

Huge fences have been erected around the Supreme Court building and the judiciary has canceled public events amid protests.

“Whether you are a ‘Catholic for Choice’, ex-Catholic, of any other religion or belief, acknowledge that six extremists have begun to overthrow Catholicism,” Ruth, an abortion organization, told us. Posted on Twitter, Including a video of activists active in disrupting a church service “Stand at a local Catholic church or May 8th.”

Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights Organization has organized an “Action Week” on May 8, Mother’s Day, with “Activities Outside the Church.”

“This action was called by a group of Spaniards [sic] Women’s rights groups + activists from across the country, including Brides March, Dominican Women’s Development Center, Ni Una Menus, and Las 17, “according to the schedule of the event.” Several cities will hold demonstrations outside their city’s flagship churches, which may look like a group of people wearing handmade tail dresses, holding flyers outside the church or holding signs to go to church or die. “

In protest, abortion activists compared “handmaid’s tail” costumes to the law restricting abortion to rape and forced maternal rule in a novel by Don, Margaret Atwood.

On Wednesday, vandalism in favor of abortion targeted a church in Boulder, Colorado.

Chief Justice of the Supreme Court John Roberts Sure Justice Samuel Alito’s draft opinion in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case on Tuesday is genuine – although the draft is dated February, and does not represent the court’s current or final opinion. In the draft, Alito hits Rowe v. Wade, which strikes at state law across the country and allows states to again enact their own laws on abortion.

After the leak, activists called for a protest at the home of the judges, who are expected to vote to overturn Roke, and even reveal their addresses online.

It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. The Politico Story link reports that five judges voted to do so, and Roberts supported the Mississippi abortion law on the issue but did not want to overturn Roke.

Catholic advocacy group Catholic Vote President Brian Burch has condemned the planned protests and urged President Biden – who has been criticized for claiming a Catholic identity while supporting abortion – to condemn what Burch called a “domestic terrorist threat.”

“Following the shameless leak of a draft opinion by the Supreme Court, pro-abortion groups are now threatening to disrupt Catholic churches and protest outside the homes of Supreme Court justices this Sunday,” Burch noted in a statement on Thursday.

“President Biden must immediately and forcefully condemn this domestic terrorist threat,” Burch declared. “Anti-Catholic extremists are conspiring with judges and their families to intimidate and harass Catholics across the country. This country was built on freedom of speech and freedom of religion. The President of the United States must stand by both.”

“These threats follow a record number of attacks on Catholic churches, temples and symbols in the last two years,” Boulder was quoted as saying by the president of the Catholic vote.

The Catholic vote has called on the judiciary to investigate anti-Catholic vandalism, citing at least 120 examples since May 2020.

The White House on Thursday refused to encourage abortion workers to avoid protests at judges’ private residences. White House Press Secretary Jane Sackie said Biden shared “concerns” and “horror” with those who were “outraged” or “intimidated” by the leaked draft comments.

When Gadget Clock ‘Peter Dussey asked Saki if abortion outside the judges’ home could be considered extreme, he said, “Peaceful protest, no. Peaceful protest is not extreme. We must encourage people to keep it peaceful and not resort to any level.” Violence. “

In contrast to the Ruth we sent, the judges who voted to overthrow Rock were not “six extreme Catholics.” While Justices Alito, Clarence Thomas, Brett Kavanagh and Amy Connie Barrett are Catholics, Neil Gorsuch, the undisclosed fifth vote, is an Episcopalian. Roberts and Justice Sonia Sotomayor are also Catholics, although they have reportedly not voted to overturn Rock. Justices Stephen Breyer and Elena Cagan are Jewish, and incoming Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson is a non-sectarian Protestant.

Thomas Fipen of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.