Pro-abortion protesters march to homes of Justices Kavanaugh and Roberts in ‘vigil’ for Roe v. Wade



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Proponents of her case have been working to make the actual transcript of this statement available online.

Demonstrations began at a local cafe in Chevy Chase before their procession to the home of Roberts and Kavanagh, with a flyer for the event saying they would protest outside the home “for reproductive freedom”.

Protesters were heard chanting “Keep abortion safe and legal.”

Far-left activists targeted by politicians, judges, increasingly common pressure tactics

Pictures of coat hangers on the street where the procession took place can also be seen on the chalk.

A left-wing group called Shutdown DC is planning another protest on May 9 outside the home of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito.

“On the evening of Monday, May 9, we will conduct a vigil for all the rights that Alito is threatening to take away. Because it has become impossible for him to reach the Supreme Court (especially now with the huge fence), we will do it বাড়িতে at his home. 7:30 pm We will gather nearby and go to his house together. At the foot of his driveway, on the public street, we will light candles and the speaker will share his testimony. A moment of silence for the rights we know, then go back to the meeting place together, “the event was described.