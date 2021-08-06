Pro-Beijing Clubs Will Help Pick Hong Kong’s Next Leader

HONG KONG – The Sea Bear Swimming Club, in the northeastern suburb of Hong Kong, is a humble organization. It trains children in local competitions and offers free lessons to the elderly. Her Facebook page, with just 151 followers, features photos of smiling college students in swimming caps and the occasional cat meme.

But in the coming weeks, the group will take on a new responsibility: helping choose the city’s next leaders.

The club is one of some 400 so-called grassroots associations recently approached by the government to play a key role in the city’s elections after Beijing overhauled the system in March to ensure that only “patriots” can rule the territory. . The groups were nominated to vote next month for the city’s electoral committee, a 1,500-member body that will then choose the city’s leader, known as the chief executive, and many lawmakers from a list approved by Beijing.

The government says it is giving more votes to ordinary Hong Kong residents. But the groups also share an important characteristic: clear support for Beijing and the Hong Kong government.