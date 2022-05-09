Pro-choice group targeting churches has links to Revolutionary Communist Party



Gadget Clock Digital has learned that a select group coordinating the protests targeting the church has ties to the Revolutionary Communist Party.

Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights are among the left groups that organized Mother’s Day protests against churches in response to a leaked Supreme Court ruling that indicated the court could overturn Rowe v. Wade.

“Several cities will hold demonstrations outside prominent churches in their city, holding handmade tail dress signs, and people going to church may look like a group of people flying or diving in,” the group said. Website

The group posted a video of a protest against St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City on Sunday, calling the church a “symbol of women’s slavery.”

Protests targeting churches have been listed as part of Rising Up 4 Abortion Rights Week action, which has said it is pushing the Supreme Court to uphold the ban.

Rise Up 4 publishes an online signup form for abortion rights that the group is “a project of RefuseFascism.org.”

Refugee fascism is a branch of the Revolutionary Communist Party, as the communist group has acknowledged, and was introduced in response to former President Donald Trump’s victory in the 2016 election.

According to the group’s statement, Rise Up 4 abortion rights will create so much public unrest that the Supreme Court will be intimidated into supporting Roe v. Wade.

Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights states that its goal is to “create a situation where those who run this society fear losing their legitimacy if they withdraw their abortion rights.”

“By raising 4 abortion rights simultaneously on campus, on the streets, in arts and sciences, and everywhere else, we aim to build political protests and resistance across the country that the Supreme Court does not think they can afford. Abortion rights are far from over. Keep it up, ”the group says.

Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights did not return a request from Gadget Clock Digital for comment.

Other groups credited with organizing the protest against the church include Ruth St. As, Brides March, Dominican Women’s Development Center, Ni Una Menus and Las 17.

The Dominican Women’s Development Center has previously received financial support from UPS, Fox Business reported Friday.