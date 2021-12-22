Pro Kabaddi 2021, BLR vs MUM live score

Pro Kabaddi 2021, Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba live score: You can watch the live telecast of Pro Kabaddi League 2021 on various channels of Star Sports network. Apart from this, you can also watch live streaming of the match on Hotstar. At the same time, you can also stay connected with Jansatta.com for live updates.

PKL 2021–22 Live Score: Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021 is going to start from today. This time matches will be held in empty stadiums without spectators. Three matches will be played on the first day. The first match will be between Bengaluru Bulls and U Mumba. In the second match, the teams of Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas will face each other. After this, the last clash of the day will be between Bengal Warriors and UP Yoddha.

The matches will be held at three times. The first match will be held at 7.30 pm. The second match will start at 8.30 pm. At the same time, the third match will be held at 9.30 pm. Kabaddi league is going to be organized in India after two years. Due to the outbreak of Corona, the spectators will not be in the stands but there will be no shortage of enthusiasm of the players.

The first match will be held at Sheraton Grand Whitefield in Bangalore. Immediately after this there will be a second and then a third match after that. Apart from these matches, you can see the schedule of the tournament released till January 20 by clicking below:-

PKL 2021 Schedule: There will be a kabaddi battle between 12 teams, when and where will the matches be played; see full schedule

Where can I watch this match?

