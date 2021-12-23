Pro Kabaddi 2021, Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers live score

PKL Live Match Score: Gujarat Giants and Jaipur Pink Panthers will face each other in the fourth match of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021 at Whitefield, Sheraton Grand, Bengaluru. This is the first match of both of them this season. In the last edition of PKL, Gujarat Giants had topped the points table in Zone A. On the other hand, Pink Panthers finished second from the bottom of the Zone A table with 6 wins in 22 matches.

Gujarat Giants and Jaipur Pink Panthers have clashed 7 times in the Pro Kabaddi League so far. Gujarat Giants is ahead of Pink Panthers in terms of head-to-head record. The team has won 5 out of seven played against a team owned by Abhishek Bachchan in the history of the league. On the other hand, Panthers have won only 2 matches out of 7 they played in PKL against Gujarat.

The complete team of Gujarat Giants is as follows: Sunil Kumar (Captain), Sumit, Sonu, Suleman Pahlwani, Ravinder Pahal, Ratan K, Parvesh Bhainswal, Pradeep Kumar, Maninder Singh, Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Harshit Yadav, Harmanjit Singh, Hadi Oshtorak, Girish Maruti Ernak, Ajay Kumar.

The complete team of Jaipur Pink Panthers is as follows: Deepak Niwas Hooda (Captain), Dharmaraj Cheralathan, Amir Hussain, Amit Hooda, Amit Kharab, Amit Nagar, Arjun Deshwal, Ashok, Ilavarasan A, Mohammad Amin Nasrati, Naveen Dilbagh, Nitin Rawat, Pawan TR, Sachin Narwal, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Shaul Kumar, Sushil Gulia, Vishal Lather.